Two separate domestic violence arrests in Ontonagon County

ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) — Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department responded to two separate domestic violence incidents early Thursday morning.

Deputies were called to a residence in Trout Creek for a possible assault where they arrest a 40-year-old female for Domestic Violence and lodged at the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department.

She’s been scheduled to be arraigned on September 14 at the 98th District Court.

A little while after the Trout Creek arrest, another deputy arrested a 25-year-old man from Ontonagon on a felony warrant for Domestic Assault.

The Ontonagon man has also been lodged at the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department without bond. He is awaiting arraignment at the 98th District Court in Ontonagon.

