UP town’s hope: Charge your car and spend a few bucks

IRONWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A city in Michigan’s far western Upper Peninsula hopes an electric vehicle charging station can juice the local economy.
A Chargepoint station has been installed in Ironwood, population 4,900.
It has two outlets that can fully charge an electric vehicle in about two hours.
Tom Bergman, Ironwood’s community development director, says drivers can spend money at local shops while waiting for their car to charge.
Bergman says Ironwood, near the Wisconsin border, might have the only charging station in the western U.P. Drivers can find the location with an app.
