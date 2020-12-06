UP town’s hope: Charge your car and spend a few bucks

FILE – In this April 25, 2016, file photo, an electric Fiat plugged into a charging station in a parking lot in Los Angeles. California utilities will invest nearly $768 million to expand a network of charging stations and other infrastructure for electric vehicles as the state moves toward a goal of 5 million zero-emission […]

IRONWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A city in Michigan’s far western Upper Peninsula hopes an electric vehicle charging station can juice the local economy.

A Chargepoint station has been installed in Ironwood, population 4,900.

It has two outlets that can fully charge an electric vehicle in about two hours.

Tom Bergman, Ironwood’s community development director, says drivers can spend money at local shops while waiting for their car to charge.

Bergman says Ironwood, near the Wisconsin border, might have the only charging station in the western U.P. Drivers can find the location with an app.

