Wisconsin man dead after falling from Presque Isle Falls

WAKEFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJMN) — On Friday, Michigan State Police troopers from the Wakefield Post were called to the area of the Presque Isle Campground off of County Road 519 in Gogebic County in reports of an individual had fallen from the falls.

When troopers arrived on scene, they located a male in the water who was unresponsive and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The subject was a 39-year-old male from Merrill, Wisconsin.

The name of the victim is not being released at this time until their family has been notified.

