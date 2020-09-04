WUPHD: 29 positive COVID-19 cases reported

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — Friday, the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department released an update on COVID-19 cases across the Western U.P., Copper Country and the Keweenaw since their last update at the end of August.

29 positive cases have been reported, 3 more probably positives, and 32 people have recovered.

Gogebic County has one more positive, one probable, and 20 more recoveries. Ontonagon County has 2 positives and 12 more recoveries.

Houghton County has 23 more positive cases, 2 probably, and no recoveries have been reported.

Keweenaw County has 3 positive cases with no probable cases or recoveries. No new cases in Baraga County.

Across the five counties that make up the Western Upper Peninsula Health Department, there have been 270 positives, 28 probable positives, 192 recovered, and 2 deaths.

