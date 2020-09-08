WUPHD: 49 positive COVID-19 cases reported

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (pink) cultured in the lab. Credit: NIAID-RML

HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) — The Western Upper Peninsula Health Department released the latest coronavirus numbers from the past week.

WUPHD reported 49 more positives, 10 more probable positives, and 18 patients have recovered since their last report.

Houghton County had seen a spike in numbers, many of which are related to the Michigan Tech surveillance. 48 positives, 11 probably positives, and one patient has recovered.

Gogebic County adds an additional 2 positives, one less probable, and 11 patients have recovered.

Keweenaw County had one less positive case since last week and Ontonagon County had seen 6 more patients recover.

No update on Baraga County.