WJMN’S 2022 Holiday Schedule

*Subject to change*
(WJMN) – The more the merrier! WJMN has announced the airdates to celebrate the 2022 Holiday collection with movies and specials.
Thursday, November 24
- Basket of Blessings
- 4:00 a.m.
- Praise of Thanksgiving
- 4:30 a.m.
- Tradition of Thanks w/ Stanford Olson
- 5:00 a.m.
Saturday, November 26
- Happy Holiday America
- 10:00 a.m.
- Spirit of the Season
- 10:00 p.m.
Sunday, November 27
- Tradition of Thanks w/ Stanford Olson
- 7:00 a.m.
- Praise of Thanksgiving
- 7:30 a.m.
- Christmas Across America Small Town/Big Deals
- 4:00 p.m.
Saturday, December 10
- A Country Fix Christmas
- 11:00 a.m.
Sunday, December 11
- Christmas Across America
- 4:00 p.m.
Thursday, December 22
- Songs of the Season – Part 1
- 7:00 – 7:30 pm
Friday, December 23
- Songs of the Season – Part 2
- 7:00 pm -7:30pm
- Christmas in the Air with Tom Brokaw
- 11:00 p.m.
- Carols Then and Now with Natalie Cole
- 11:30 p.m.
- An American Christmas with PJ Rasmussen
- 1:00 a.m.
Saturday, December 24
- An American Christmas with PJ Rasmussen
- 4:00 a.m.
- Red Boots for Christmas
- 10:30 a.m.
- The Puzzle Club Christmas Mystery
- 11:00 a.m.
- The City That Forgot About Christmas
- 11:30 a.m.
- Songs of the Season Part 1 & 2
- 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
- Little Shepherd
- 12:00 p.m.
- Spirit of the Season (Air Force Band)
- 12:30 p.m.
- A Dickens Christmas with John RhyDavis
- 5:30 pm
- We Need a Little Christmas with Angela Lansberry
- 11:00pm
- A Dickens Christmas with John RhyDavis
- 11:30 p.m.
Sunday, December 25
- A Tradition Christmas
- 12:00 a.m.
- Christmas Day in the Morning – Richard Thomas
- 12:30 p.m.
- Spirit of the Season ( Air Force Band)
- 1:00 a.m.
- Carols Then and Now with Natalie Cole
- 1:30 a.m.
- Happy Holiday America (Ent Studio)
- 2:00 a.m.
- A Dickens Christmas with John RhyDavis
- 3:00 a.m.
- The Spirit of Giving with Jane Seymour
- 3:30 a.m.
- Red Boots for Christmas
- 4:00 a.m.
- The City that Forgot About Christmas
- 4:30 a.m.
- The Yule Log
- 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
- Christmas Day in the Morning – Richard Thomas
- 9:00 a.m.
- Christmas In the Air with Tom Brokaw
- 9:30 a.m.
- Songs of the Season Parts 1 &2
- 10:00am -11:00 am
- Spirit of the Season ( Air Force Band)
- 11:00 a.m.
- A Country Fox Christmas
- 2:00 p.m.