WJMN’S 2022 Holiday Schedule

*Subject to change*

(WJMN) – The more the merrier! WJMN has announced the airdates to celebrate the 2022 Holiday collection with movies and specials.

Thursday, November 24

Basket of Blessings 4:00 a.m.

Praise of Thanksgiving 4:30 a.m.

Tradition of Thanks w/ Stanford Olson 5:00 a.m.



Saturday, November 26

Happy Holiday America 10:00 a.m.

Spirit of the Season 10:00 p.m.



Sunday, November 27

Tradition of Thanks w/ Stanford Olson 7:00 a.m.

Praise of Thanksgiving 7:30 a.m.

Christmas Across America Small Town/Big Deals 4:00 p.m.



Saturday, December 10

A Country Fix Christmas 11:00 a.m.



Sunday, December 11

Christmas Across America 4:00 p.m.



Thursday, December 22

Songs of the Season – Part 1 7:00 – 7:30 pm



Friday, December 23

Songs of the Season – Part 2 7:00 pm -7:30pm

Christmas in the Air with Tom Brokaw 11:00 p.m.

Carols Then and Now with Natalie Cole 11:30 p.m.

An American Christmas with PJ Rasmussen 1:00 a.m.



Saturday, December 24

An American Christmas with PJ Rasmussen 4:00 a.m.

Red Boots for Christmas 10:30 a.m.

The Puzzle Club Christmas Mystery 11:00 a.m.

The City That Forgot About Christmas 11:30 a.m.

Songs of the Season Part 1 & 2 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Little Shepherd 12:00 p.m.

Spirit of the Season (Air Force Band) 12:30 p.m.

A Dickens Christmas with John RhyDavis 5:30 pm

We Need a Little Christmas with Angela Lansberry 11:00pm

A Dickens Christmas with John RhyDavis 11:30 p.m.



Sunday, December 25