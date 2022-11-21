WJMN’S 2022 Holiday Schedule

*Subject to change*

(WJMN) – The more the merrier! WJMN has announced the airdates to celebrate the 2022 Holiday collection with movies and specials.

Thursday, November 24

  • Basket of Blessings
    • 4:00 a.m.
  • Praise of Thanksgiving
    • 4:30 a.m.
  • Tradition of Thanks w/ Stanford Olson
    • 5:00 a.m.

Saturday, November 26

  • Happy Holiday America
    • 10:00 a.m.
  • Spirit of the Season
    • 10:00 p.m.

Sunday, November 27

  • Tradition of Thanks w/ Stanford Olson
    • 7:00 a.m.
  • Praise of Thanksgiving
    • 7:30 a.m.
  • Christmas Across America Small Town/Big Deals
    • 4:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 10

  • A Country Fix Christmas
    • 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, December 11

  • Christmas Across America
    • 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, December 22

  • Songs of the Season – Part 1
    • 7:00 – 7:30 pm

Friday, December 23

  • Songs of the Season – Part 2
    • 7:00 pm -7:30pm
  • Christmas in the Air with Tom Brokaw
    • 11:00 p.m.
  • Carols Then and Now with Natalie Cole
    • 11:30 p.m.
  • An American Christmas with PJ Rasmussen
    • 1:00 a.m.

Saturday, December 24

  • An American Christmas with PJ Rasmussen
    • 4:00 a.m.
  • Red Boots for Christmas
    • 10:30 a.m.
  • The Puzzle Club Christmas Mystery
    • 11:00 a.m.
  • The City That Forgot About Christmas
    • 11:30 a.m.
  • Songs of the Season Part 1 & 2
    • 8:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
  • Little Shepherd
    • 12:00 p.m.
  • Spirit of the Season (Air Force Band)
    • 12:30 p.m.
  • A Dickens Christmas with John RhyDavis
    • 5:30 pm
  • We Need a Little Christmas with Angela Lansberry
    • 11:00pm
  • A Dickens Christmas with John RhyDavis
    • 11:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 25

  • A Tradition Christmas
    • 12:00 a.m.
  • Christmas Day in the Morning – Richard Thomas
    • 12:30 p.m.
  • Spirit of the Season ( Air Force Band)
    • 1:00 a.m.
  • Carols Then and Now with Natalie Cole
    • 1:30 a.m.
  • Happy Holiday America (Ent Studio)
    • 2:00 a.m.
  • A Dickens Christmas with John RhyDavis
    • 3:00 a.m.
  • The Spirit of Giving with Jane Seymour
    • 3:30 a.m.
  • Red Boots for Christmas
    • 4:00 a.m.
  • The City that Forgot About Christmas
    • 4:30 a.m.
  • The Yule Log
    • 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
  • Christmas Day in the Morning – Richard Thomas
    • 9:00 a.m.
  • Christmas In the Air with Tom Brokaw
    • 9:30 a.m.
  • Songs of the Season Parts 1 &2
    • 10:00am -11:00 am
  • Spirit of the Season ( Air Force Band)
    • 11:00 a.m.
  • A Country Fox Christmas
    • 2:00 p.m.

