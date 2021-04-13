Rapinoe, Morgan score, US women beat France 2-0

Women's Soccer

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:
  • United States' Alex Morgan (13) and Rose Lavelle (16) celebrate after Morgan scored a goal against France during an international friendly women's soccer match between the United States and France in Le Havre, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
  • United States' Megan Rapinoe scores on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match between the United States and France in Le Havre, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
  • United States' Megan Rapinoe (15) celebrates after scoring on a penalty kick during the first half of an international friendly women's soccer match between the United States and France in Le Havre, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)
  • France's Eugenie Le Sommer controls the ball as United States' Julie Ertz (8) defends during an international friendly women's soccer match between the United States and France in Le Havre, France, Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (AP Photo/David Vincent)

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the U.S. women’s national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition. The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1. Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. She leads the team with seven goals in seven matches this year. Morgan made it 2-0 with her 109th career goal in the 19th minute. France was missing some of its top players, including Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Dephine Cascario, because of a coronavirus outbreak on that trio’s club team, Lyon.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

Trending Stories