Rapinoe, Morgan score, US women beat France 2-0

LE HAVRE, France (AP) — Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan scored and the U.S. women’s national team beat France 2-0 in an exhibition. The United States extended its unbeaten streak to 39 games, dating to January 2019 when the Americans fell to France 3-1. Rapinoe scored on a penalty kick in the fifth minute. She leads the team with seven goals in seven matches this year. Morgan made it 2-0 with her 109th career goal in the 19th minute. France was missing some of its top players, including Wendie Renard, Amandine Henry and Dephine Cascario, because of a coronavirus outbreak on that trio’s club team, Lyon.
