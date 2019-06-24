Holli Forest Products

We believe in sustainable forestry for future generations. Many people look at the harvesting of trees as the end of the forest. We look at it as the beginning of a new forest. Our Michigan Registered foresters are experts in drafting strategies for land-owners that promote healthy, long-lasting forests that maximize value and quality.



We work with landowners side-by-side through the entire process to ensure we exceed all their expectations. We have modern, state-of-the-art technology and equipment to make sure all management strategies are completed in a timely manner. Our well-established systems ensure all harvested loads are tracked and delivered efficiently making sure each landowner gets the best value for their timber and gets paid in a timely manner.

