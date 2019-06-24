Peninsula Federal Credit Union

Established in 1941, Peninsula Federal Credit Union has grown from 231 members to over 11,000 members with assets in excess of $142 million.

Founded as an occupational credit union we began as the Escanaba Paper Company Employees Federal Credit Union. The name changed to Mead Corporation, Escanaba Division Employees Federal Credit Union in March of 1959. Then in 1968 the name changed to Escanaba Paper Company Employees Federal Credit Union. The name changed again in 1984 to Mead Associated Federal Credit Union to more accurately reflect the name of our sponsor. In July 2000 the Credit Union changed from an occupational to a community charter. We are now able to offer membership to all persons living or working in Delta, Menominee or Schoolcraft counties. In line with the charter change, and to provide a broader representation of our membership base, the name also was changed to Peninsula Federal Credit Union. Although the credit union of today has significantly changed from that of 1941, the concept of member ownership and people helping people has not changed.

https://www.peninsulafcu.com/

Escanaba Main Office                        
301 North 30th Street         
Escanaba, MI 49829

Phone: 906-789-6400            
Toll Free: 888-791-6420
Fax: 906-789-6410

Hours
Monday - Friday 8:30am - 5:30pm (Eastern Standard Time)
Saturday 8:30am- 12:30pm Drive and Lobby are open

Escanaba Mill Office   
7126 Co. Road 426   
Escanaba, MI 49829           

Phone: 906-786-2732
Toll Free: 888-547-2732
Fax: 906-786-8057

Hours
Monday - Friday 9:00am-5:30pm (Eastern Standard Time)

Menominee Office
3700 10th Street
Menominee, MI 49858

Hours
Monday-Friday 8:30am-5:00pm (Central Standard Time)
Saturday 9:00 am - 12:00 pm Drive thru only

Phone: 906-863-5382
Fax: 906-863-6545

Don't Miss