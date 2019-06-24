Established in 1941, Peninsula Federal Credit Union has grown from 231 members to over 11,000 members with assets in excess of $142 million.

Founded as an occupational credit union we began as the Escanaba Paper Company Employees Federal Credit Union. The name changed to Mead Corporation, Escanaba Division Employees Federal Credit Union in March of 1959. Then in 1968 the name changed to Escanaba Paper Company Employees Federal Credit Union. The name changed again in 1984 to Mead Associated Federal Credit Union to more accurately reflect the name of our sponsor. In July 2000 the Credit Union changed from an occupational to a community charter. We are now able to offer membership to all persons living or working in Delta, Menominee or Schoolcraft counties. In line with the charter change, and to provide a broader representation of our membership base, the name also was changed to Peninsula Federal Credit Union. Although the credit union of today has significantly changed from that of 1941, the concept of member ownership and people helping people has not changed.