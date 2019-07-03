United Abrasive

With over 80 years in the abrasive industry, we can help save you time and money by supplying the best grinding, cutting or finishing abrasive bonded product for any application.

We stock over 1,000,000 lbs. of blasting abrasives for pickup or next-day delivery to most of Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula. Next-day or two-day service to Northern Illinois, Iowa, parts of Indiana, and Eastern Minnesota. We ship pallets to all the lower 48 states. We can ship boxes by UPS or FedEx worldwide. We can also ship to the Upper Peninsula and Green Bay, business to business, for less than $100.

N1534 Sturgeon Mill Road
Vulcan, MI 49892
800.228.29225 or 906.563.9249
unitedabrasiveinc@gmail.com

www.unitedabrasive.com

Some of our products include a variety of:

  • Sandblast gloves
  • Sandblasting nozzles
  • Sandblasting helmets
  • Sandblasting helmet supplies
  • Sandblast systems
  • Sandblast pots & cabinets
  • Sandblast pots & cabinet parts
  • Sandblasting hoses
  • Sandblasting couplings and holders
  • Air supplies for sandblasting helmets
  • Air supply filters, hoses and couplings
  • Dust collectors, parts and filters
  • Aluminum Oxide
  • Silicon Carbide
  • Glass beads
  • Crushed glass
  • Steel shot
  • Steel grit
  • Corn cob for blasting
  • Crushed walnut shell for blasting
  • Pumice
  • Abrasives such as belts, grinding & cut-off wheels, flap disc, etc.
  • Diamond burs
  • Bench wheels
  • Wire wheels/brushes
  • Cutting wheels